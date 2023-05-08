Hudock Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Services accounts for 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Services were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZFS traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.26. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,535. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $346.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

