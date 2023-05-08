Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.

Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,855,287 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,000,000 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals accounts for approximately 100.0% of Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. owned 14.45% of Hudbay Minerals worth $191,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 551,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,400 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,749,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,550,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 33.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.28. 661,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

