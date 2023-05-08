HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,957. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $727.10.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

