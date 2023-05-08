Holcim Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. Holcim has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCMLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

