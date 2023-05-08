Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.34

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 544596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,012.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,918. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,928 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

