Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. Hillenbrand also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. 179,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

