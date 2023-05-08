Hemenway Trust Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amphenol by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after purchasing an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.4 %

Amphenol stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.