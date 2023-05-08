Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $868,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 504.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.