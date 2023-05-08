Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $18.62 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.7 %

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.08 on Monday, reaching $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 75,609,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,824,746. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.