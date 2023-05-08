Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Purchases $540,899.80 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 36,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $540,899.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,680.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heartland Express alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 9,620 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,803.60.

On Monday, March 13th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 33,409 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $527,194.02.

On Friday, February 10th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.59. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,514,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.