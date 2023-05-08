Head to Head Survey: YS Biopharma (YS) & Its Competitors

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for YS Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 249.10%. Given YS Biopharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 1.90 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.11 billion -$3.85 million -11.58

YS Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -46.60% -66.83% -1.60%

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

