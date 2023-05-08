Head to Head Survey: Boeing (NYSE:BA) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -5.86% N/A -4.18% AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boeing and AERWINS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $66.61 billion 1.80 -$4.94 billion ($6.92) -28.76 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AERWINS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

57.1% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boeing and AERWINS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 6 10 0 2.63 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boeing currently has a consensus target price of $221.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Boeing.

Risk & Volatility

Boeing has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Boeing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing



The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems, global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft, and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages over

About AERWINS Technologies



Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

