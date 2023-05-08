Head to Head Comparison: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) & SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Harrow Health has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Harrow Health and SCYNEXIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 SCYNEXIS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Harrow Health presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.86%. SCYNEXIS has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.45%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Harrow Health.

This table compares Harrow Health and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health -15.90% 14.24% 1.36% SCYNEXIS -1,233.73% -318.56% -74.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Harrow Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Harrow Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harrow Health and SCYNEXIS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $88.60 million 9.21 -$14.09 million ($0.52) -52.12 SCYNEXIS $5.09 million 21.45 -$62.81 million ($1.40) -2.14

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than SCYNEXIS. Harrow Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harrow Health beats SCYNEXIS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

