Head to Head Analysis: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) versus Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and Santa Fe Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 1 5 0 2.83 Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 87.60%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

62.8% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MP Materials and Santa Fe Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $527.51 million 7.24 $289.00 million $1.27 16.93 Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Gold.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Santa Fe Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 52.72% 20.61% 11.76% Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MP Materials beats Santa Fe Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Santa Fe Gold

(Get Rating)

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for precious metals, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

