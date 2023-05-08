Head to Head Analysis: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) & California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BJ’s Restaurants and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 3 6 0 2.50 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.59, meaning that its share price is 659% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and California Beach Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.28 billion 0.57 $4.08 million $0.26 118.70 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 0.46% 1.22% 0.41% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

