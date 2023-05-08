HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,510 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $290,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $279.12. 127,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,995. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

