HC Wainwright Trims Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Target Price to $1.00

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SASI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 110.34%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Analysts forecast that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SASI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

