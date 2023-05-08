HC Wainwright Lowers Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Price Target to $8.00

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Microbot Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,072. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth $2,077,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

