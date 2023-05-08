Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $27.89 or 0.00099864 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

