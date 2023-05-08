Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

