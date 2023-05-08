Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.
Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:HBI opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.
Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
