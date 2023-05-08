Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at Barclays

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 383 ($4.79) to GBX 400 ($5.00) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.30) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 375 ($4.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 336.27 ($4.20).

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,845.83. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 241.17 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 357.65 ($4.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 333.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Haleon Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

