Grin Market Cap Hits $5.45 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Grin has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $607,800.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,234.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00291870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00547924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00403910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

