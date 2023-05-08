Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.62. 30,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,561. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 664,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 9.1% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 323,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

