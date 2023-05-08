Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
Great Ajax Stock Up 0.7 %
Great Ajax stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.62. 30,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,561. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.78.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.
