Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Up 6% Following Dividend Announcement

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.43. 469,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 928,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Gray Television Trading Up 7.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $698.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 999,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 224,160 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 271,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

