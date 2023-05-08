Grab Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 36,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 536% compared to the average daily volume of 5,662 call options.

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $3.19. 11,057,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,392,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 449,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grab by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,950,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Grab by 1,051.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 504,135 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.