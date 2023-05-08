GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) Given New C$4.70 Price Target at Laurentian

GoldMining (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GoldMining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GoldMining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of CVE GOLD opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90. GoldMining has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$1.96.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

