Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Position Cut by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 855.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 163,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGL. Pareto Securities lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

