Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Head-To-Head Survey

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -15.57% -15.24% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Fresnillo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $470,000.00 275.35 -$8.60 million ($0.09) -14.44 Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.84 $271.90 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve.

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gold Reserve and Fresnillo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresnillo beats Gold Reserve on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

