goeasy (GSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect goeasy to post earnings of C$2.99 per share for the quarter.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%.

TSE GSY opened at C$92.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.98. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$144.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSY. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.71.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

