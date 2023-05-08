Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.3 bln for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. 3,929,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $11,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

