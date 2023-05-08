Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GL opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.10%.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

