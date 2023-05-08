Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 51job

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.30.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.83. 157,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -222.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $97,583,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 31.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 348,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,544 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 35.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 695,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,158,000 after acquiring an additional 182,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

