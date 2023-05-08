Global Frontier Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,409,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,813,197. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

