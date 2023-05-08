Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Up 34.7 %

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth about $176,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

