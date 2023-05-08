Genpact (NYSE:G) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 800,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 836,184 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $39.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,790,320. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.