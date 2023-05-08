General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.17

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.17 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 217477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

