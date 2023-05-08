GateToken (GT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $494.59 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00018332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,599.16 or 1.00032218 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002393 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,440 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,440.4868557 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.17238182 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $712,166.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

