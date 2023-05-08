Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Up 7.4%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 281,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 149,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

