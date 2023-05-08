Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 4.7%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 476,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,414,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $755.67 million, a PE ratio of 283.28 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

