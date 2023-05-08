Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down to $8.09

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $7.85. Frontier Group shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 117,637 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Cowen decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,592. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,029,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 309,452 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

