Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.32

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.32 and last traded at $70.89, with a volume of 72259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Articles

