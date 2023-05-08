Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.
Shares of FRPT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 323,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.97.
FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.
Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.
