Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, May 12th

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 12th.
Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance
FRLN opened at $0.28 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.49.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $565,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
