Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, May 12th

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 12th.

FRLN opened at $0.28 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $565,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

