Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.55

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 2619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

