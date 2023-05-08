FOX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,315 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,742 call options.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. 878,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,320. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $82,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after buying an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,977,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

