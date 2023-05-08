Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,028.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,077.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,710.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,585.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

