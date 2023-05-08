Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $320,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.24.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.