Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

