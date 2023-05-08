Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 8,243 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

