Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $265,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $64.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
